Sara Ali Khan sheds light on her relationship with Sharmila Tagore

Sara Ali Khan recently shed light on her relationship with Sharmila Tagore and everything she learns from the iconic actress.



The A-lister shed light on it all during her interview with the Times of India and was even was quoted saying, “I'm very lucky to have a grandmother like her because she is very warm. She is amazing. She epitomizes dignity and grace. And she's also an extremely maternal and loving grandmother."

In her grandmother’s footsteps, Sara found a great mentor. “If I watch ‘Aradhana’, and ‘Mere Sapno ki Rani’, I’m like, Oh my God, that's my dadi! Like, are you serious? Because she's just superb, you know, she's a star.”

“I think she's the first star in my opinion. So sometimes it's almost confusing for me, like, really that lady is my grandmother! You know, it's weird. It is very strange. But, I mean, she's amazing. And I'm very lucky to have her in my life.”