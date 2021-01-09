Ertugrul actor falls in love with Islamabad

Celal Al, who portrayed Abdul Rehman Alp, is a part of Turkish delegation visiting Pakistan.

The actor held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers and Pakistani actors Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Imran Abbas during his visit.

The actor was quite impressed by the hospitality of Pakistanis and the natural beauty of its capital.

Celal has been sharing pictures of his tour on his Instagram stories.

On Thursday, he posted a picture of the city with a caption that read "Islamabad, you are a beautiful city." He concluded his post with the hashtag "PakTurkZindabad".



