India is behind the Machh tragedy: Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that India was behind the Balochistan massacre and also involved in terrorism and subversive activities in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would surely visit Quetta to share the grief with the bereaved families of victims of the Mach terror incident, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Pakistan had already taken solid and effective steps to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, adding law and order situation was much better than the previous ones. The valiant armed forces had rendered supreme sacrifices in retaining peace in the country, he added.

He said the matters with protestors or victims of Balochistan massacre were not handled in a proper manner.

Replying to a question, he said PM Imran Khan was the only political leader who could take out the country from crisis, adding that no political leader like his (PM) height and capabilities was present in the country.

There was no comparison of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz with the prime minister, he added.

Fawad Hussain said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had adopted the anti-state agenda to defame the national institutions including judiciary and armed forces.