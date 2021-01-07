Harry Styles makes first public outing since sparking dating rumours with Olivia Wilde

British singer Harry Styles made his first public appearance since sparking dating rumours with Olivia Wilde.

The former One Direction singer and the actress were photographed together at Harry’s agent’s wedding and set off dating rumours after the two were seen hand-holding.

In his latest public appearance, he was seen enjoying a hike in California with a friend.

Harry sported a black hoodie, shorts, trainers and of course a face mask.

Harry and Olivia met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling which the singer is starring in and she is directing.

The two have yet to make a comment on the dating claims.

Take a look:



