Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto to meet Machh tragedy victims in Quetta today

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. Photo Courtesy: Jang Urdu

QUETTA: PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz along with other leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are scheduled to pay their visit to the Machh incident victims today.

The incident took place last week when 11 colliers were killed and four others seriously injured after armed men opened fire at them at the Machh coalfield in Balochistan's Bolan district.

The PML-N confirmed Maryam Nawaz will be visiting Quetta with other senior leaders of the party whereas Bilawal will be accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to the Quetta visit.



Meanwhile, a delegation of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) will also leave Islamabad for Quetta today to show solidarity with the Hazara community.



The delegation will convey Maulana Fazlur Rehman's condolence message to the Hazara community members.

A day earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal had visited the protest camp of the Hazara families and urged them to bury the slain coal miners.



He had appealed to let go of the condition that they will only do so if Prime Minister Imran Khan visits them.

Bilawal Bhutto’s arrival in will be Quetta delayed

Bilawal Bhutto’s arrival in Quetta would be delayed as he had to offload the plane after some technical default.

Sharing the update on Twitter, the PPP leader said that he has been making other arrangements and is trying his level best to reach Quetta with CM Sindh & Former PM Gillani.

“Have been trying to reach Quetta with CM Sindh & Former PM Gillani. We’ve had to offload as the plane's engine would not start. Trying to make other arrangements,” Bilawal said in a tweet.

He also stressed that Prime Minister Imran Khan must accept the demands of the victims of terrorism protesting along with their death for the fifth consecutive day now.

Hazara community members stage continuous sit-ins in Quetta for fifth day

Members of the Hazara community have staged a continuous sit-in in Quetta in freezing temperatures to demand justice for the slain coal miners who were gunned down in Machh for the fifth consecutive day.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept where the community is staging its demonstration, on the Quetta-Sibi highway (Western Bypass), near Hazara Town.

Due to the presence of the protesters, the area is completely blocked off to traffic.