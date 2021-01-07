Katrina Kaif, Deepika send birthday greetings to Isabelle Kaif

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katrina Kaif on Wednesday sent birthday greetings to her sister Isabelle Kaif who turned 30.
Taking to Instagram, the "Bharat" star shared a video with her sister with a caption that read "Happiest birthday sister @isakaif here’s to taking all of life s turn s together ."
Among thousands of people who commented on her post was Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone.
"Happy Birthday fellow Capricornian!," wrote Deepika.