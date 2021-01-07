close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
January 7, 2021

Katrina Kaif, Deepika send birthday greetings to Isabelle Kaif

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 07, 2021

Katrina Kaif on Wednesday sent birthday greetings to her sister Isabelle Kaif who turned 30.

Taking to Instagram, the "Bharat" star shared a video with her sister with a caption that read "Happiest birthday sister @isakaif here’s to taking all of life s turn s together ."

Among thousands of people who commented on her post was Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone.

"Happy Birthday fellow Capricornian!," wrote Deepika.


Latest News

More From Bollywood