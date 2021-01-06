close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 6, 2021

Fazlur Rehman says PDM will hold demonstration in Islamabad, start million march in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 06, 2021
PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Photo: File

BANNU:  Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said that the  Opposition alliance will hold a demonstration outside of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad, on January 19, adding that the PDM will also start an anti-Israel 'million march' in Karachi on January 21.

According to Geo News,  Maulana Fazlur Rehman was speaking during PDM's rally in Bannu. 

"We will make sure that this puppet government drowns in the sea," Fazl said, adding that anyone who is sincere with PM Imran Khan is a traitor.

Taking a jibe at the prime minister, Fazl added that Imran Khan is "the man who stole votes from Bannu, fled from there [and never looked back]."

"This incompetent [government] came to power and destroyed the economy. There are no signs of improvement in the coming years either," he claimed, adding that the government has no "grounds to offer one million jobs to people [as per its promise]."

Pointing out the impoverished condition of people, he said that the poor masses have given up [because of inflation] and are "being forced to commit suicides."

"The country is drowning and the government is talking about progress," he said. "The [PM] has been brought to power so that Pakistan's progress could be halted."

He added that aside from "destroying the economy," the PTI-led government has also left the tribal areas of the country in disarray.

"Today, no one trusts Pakistan. All of its allies are upset with it," Fazl stated. "Even China has started mistrusting Pakistan."

Speaking about the past, Fazl said that many countries were willing to establish trade relations with Pakistan but "today, the country is not even worth it anymore." 

