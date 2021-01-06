CAA undergoes restructuring, divides into three new units

Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday announced that it is going to be restructured and divided into three divisions.

According to an official notification issued by the authority, the decision was taken after the approval of CAA's Board. The Director-General of CAA has also issued a written order to implement the decisions with immediate effect.

As reported by Geo News, the three divisions include the Regulatory Division, Airport Services and Operations, and Support Functions.

As part of the restructuring process, the Director-General of CAA will supervise the two posts of Additional DGs for the Regulatory Division and the Airport Services and Operations, respectively.



Meanwhile, four posts of Deputy Director-Generals have also been created. Two Deputy DGs will work under the DG Regulatory Division, and the other two will work under the DG of Airport Services and Operations.

According to the board, the restructuring of CAA has been done to improve service delivery and governance within the organisation.

Read the official notification here:













