School reopening schedule announced by Punjab School Education Department

LAHORE: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Tuesday announced the schedule for school reopening across Punjab. An official notification in this regard was also issued.

As reported by Geo News, the 25th meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) was jointly held with the Healthy Ministry and the National Command Operations Centre (NCOC) during which the phased reopening of schools in the province as well as the schedule of examinations in 2021 was announced.

The new schedule is as follows:

January 11, 2021: Schools across Punjab will reopen only for teachers and staff members to prepare academic work and implement COVID-19 SOPs

January 18, 2021: Schools across Punjab will reopen for grade 9 to grade 12 only.

January 25, 2021: Schools across Punjab will reopen for grade 1 to grade 8.

February 1, 2021: All universities and colleges will reopen across Punjab

"All dates are subjected to regular COVID-19 health status review and updates," the notification stated, adding that all examination boards have agreed to hold the Board exams in the month of May and early June 2021 to compensate for academic losses and the coverage of syllabus.

The notification also added that "all the concerned departments are requested to issue a notification for the implementation of the decisions."



