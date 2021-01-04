Where is Chinese billionaire Jack Ma?

Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma in an event. Photo: File

Ma is one of China’s richest men



The billionaire was scheduled to appear as a judge in the final episode of his own talent show.



Ma reportedly came in conflict with President Xi Jinping-led Central Communist Party government.

BEIJING: Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma has reportedly gone missing after speculations emerged that the high-profile businessman made no public appearance for two months.

The billionaire was scheduled to appear as a judge in the final episode of his own talent show, ‘Africa’s Business Heroes’, but mysteriously did not turn up for it and as a consequence, his photographs were removed from the show’s website, read the news report published in the UK publication, The Telegraph.



“Due to a schedule conflict, Ma could no longer be part of the finale judge panel of Africa’s Business Heroes earlier this year (2020),” News.18 had quoted Alibaba spokesperson.

Reportedly, Ma, who is known for his bold statements, came in conflict with President Xi Jinping-led Central Communist Party government.

The business magnate had flayed the CCP government’s 'pawnshop' financial regulators and state-owned banks in an incendiary speech in Shanghai back in October, according to News18.com.



Ma's criticism was perceived as an attack on the authority of the Communist Party and led to its extraordinary clampdown on Ma's business activities.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that the officials in Beijing reprimanded Ma and suspended the blockbuster $37billion initial public offering of his Ant Group on the direct order of President Jinping in November.

Ma is one of China’s richest men and his work to the UN and global charity activities in recent years have brought a softer edge to China’s global image.

