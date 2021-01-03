Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney says showing empathy is important in 2021

Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulrone got accused of white privilege scandal by influencer Sasha Exeter in 2020

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney believes empathy is one of the key aspects we all need to show each other in 2021.



In a post uploaded to Instagram, the Canadian stylist called 'opinion the lowest form of human knowledge.'

"Opinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding. The highest form of knowledge is...empathy, for it requires us to suspend our egos and live in another's world. It requires profound purpose larger than the self kind of understanding," Mulroney wrote.

"Here’s to a little more empathy in 2021," she captioned the post.



In 2020, Mulroney got accused of white privilege scandal by influencer Sasha Exeter.