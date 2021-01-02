Prince William fuming over Harry exploiting Princess Diana's status for money

Prince Harry's tribute to Princess Diana might worsen his relationship with Prince William

Prince William is at outs with his brother, Prince Harry, after he and Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana in their welcome 2021 note.



In a letter posted to their official Archewell website, Harry and Meghan said, "I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell."

According to royal author Phil Dampier, Harry's tribute might worsen his relationship with William, "I think William will be slightly worried if Harry uses Diana for any of his charitable or commercial ventures without consulting him, and I don't think he would be happy if Harry appears to be exploiting his mother's iconic status," he told the Daily Mail.

"It's also very significant that Harry called himself his 'mother's son' but has made no mention of Prince Charles. William is very much following now in his father's footsteps with his environmental and conservation work," Dampier explained.

"And although Harry has praised his father in the past, it seems odd not to mention him more and work in conjunction with him, rather than separately," he added.