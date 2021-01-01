Is Kamran Ghulam the batsman Pakistan cricket team is looking for?

Pakistani batsman Kamran Ghulam plays a stroke during a match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Photo: PCB Twitter

Pakistan cricket team's selectors must be impressed by the country's latest domestic batting sensation, Kamran Ghulam, who has piled up an impressive amount of runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy so far.

Tt comes as no surprise — owing to the lackluster batting performances so far from the national cricket team — that whenever a young talent makes headlines for impressive performances in the domestic cricket circuit, Pakistani cricket fans are eager to see him in action.

Meet Kamran Ghulam, who has scored an impressive 1,111 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 so far. The 25-year-old batsman from Upper Dir celebrated the new year by scoring an impressive half-century even today.

His impressive batting skills and ability to score runs has earned Kamran Ghulam the PCB's "Domestic Cricketer of the Year" award.

The right-handed batsman has so far played 30 First Class matches for Abbottabad, Abbottabad Falcons, Islamabad United and Pakistan Under-19s. He has scored 2,229 runs at an average of 48.45, scoring 8 centuries and 10 half-centuries.

Currently, he plays for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.