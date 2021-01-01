Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘shameless’ antics

Piers Morgan recently took to social media to bash Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their decision to keep royal titles despite choosing to cut off from royal coffers.



It all began after a user took to Twitter to ask the Good Morning Britain host, "You really don't like them, Piers. Do you?"

To this, Piers exclaimed, “No. I think they’re a pair of vapid little wastrels exploiting their royal titles for vast commercial gain whilst doing none of the duty that being a member of the Royal Family entails.”

Check it out below:



