Vaccine point for coronavirus to be established at the Karachi Expo Centre

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Thursday said that the provincial government has decided to establish a vaccine point for coronavirus at the Karachi Expo Centre.

As reported by Geo News, the minister also visited the Karachi Expo Centre to review the arrangements made there in this regard so far.

Per the piece, Dr Pechuho said that a cold chain to keep the vaccines under a desired low temperature, together with other necessary arrangements, will soon be finalised.

Dr Pechuho added that the process of vaccination will take place in several stages. For the purpose, she said that she has directed the authorities concerned to compile a list of frontline healthcare workers who will be the first to receive the jabs.



