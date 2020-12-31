Did Fawad Alam channel Ertugrul Ghazi in match against New Zealand?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former Pakistani skipper Azhar Ali has likened batsman Fawad Alam to Turkish legend Ertugrul.
Azhar shared a collage of Fawad's century celebration at Mount Maunganui yesterday and a still of Ertugrul Ghazi from the popular Turkish series. "Heart of a lion! What a knock from Fawad Alam! A lot of courage and character and determination," wrote the former skipper.
After decade of being snubbed by the management, Fawad Alam proved his critics wrong with a Test century against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.
Fawad’s last century was back in 2009 when he debuted against Sri Lanka. Ironically, despite an outstanding debut, Fawad was dropped after a couple of failures against New Zealand.
He would be picked by the management but barely made it to the playing 11. And this tour was no different. Until a thumb injury ruled out Babar Azam and Fawad found a chance to vindicate himself.
'Dancing with the stars': Muhamad Rizwan's 'dance' amuses Twitter
In a post-match video, Fawad credited Azhar Ali for the celebration.
“During a four-day game, Azhar Ali and I had a discussion. He told me if I get a century, this is how I should celebrate it,” said Fawad. “May be God granted his wish. And I remembered what he had told me. So, this celebration was for him.”