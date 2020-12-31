Did Fawad Alam channel Ertugrul Ghazi in match against New Zealand?

Former Pakistani skipper Azhar Ali has likened batsman Fawad Alam to Turkish legend Ertugrul.



Azhar shared a collage of Fawad's century celebration at Mount Maunganui yesterday and a still of Ertugrul Ghazi from the popular Turkish series. "Heart of a lion! What a knock from Fawad Alam! A lot of courage and character and determination," wrote the former skipper.

After decade of being snubbed by the management, Fawad Alam proved his critics wrong with a Test century against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

Fawad’s last century was back in 2009 when he debuted against Sri Lanka. Ironically, despite an outstanding debut, Fawad was dropped after a couple of failures against New Zealand.

He would be picked by the management but barely made it to the playing 11. And this tour was no different. Until a thumb injury ruled out Babar Azam and Fawad found a chance to vindicate himself.

'Dancing with the stars': Muhamad Rizwan's 'dance' amuses Twitter

Fawad’s celebration

In a post-match video, Fawad credited Azhar Ali for the celebration.

“During a four-day game, Azhar Ali and I had a discussion. He told me if I get a century, this is how I should celebrate it,” said Fawad. “May be God granted his wish. And I remembered what he had told me. So, this celebration was for him.”



