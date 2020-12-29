Karachi Police to buy breathalysers amid rising number of drunken driving incidents

KARACHI: In a first, Karachi Traffic Police is set to acquire breathalysers to check alcoholism in suspicious drivers across the port city.

The move comes amid rising number of drunk driving incidents that have caused many fatalities.

DSP Saeed Arain, an administrative officer at the DIG Traffic Police Office, said a tender had already been floated for the breathalyser kits and the purchase will be finalised after approval from the procurement department.

At least 90 breathalysers would be acquired and given to policemen across Karachi in the first phase.

At present, a conventional method to determine alcoholism is used by policemen. The suspected drivers are taken to government hospitals where the medico-legal team conducts tests.

DSP Arain said this old-fashioned way left room for doubt as alcohol does not show in the tests after some time and the suspects use delaying tactics to ensure a negative report.

“But, with the help of new technology, the police would be able to test drivers on the spot and issue challan or arrest them,” he added.