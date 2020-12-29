close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 29, 2020

New coronavirus variant reaches Pakistan?

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 29, 2020
A representative image of COVID-19 virus.

KARACHI: The new coronavirus variant which first emerged in the UK has been detected in Pakistan, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to a Sindh Health Department statement, the health authorities took 12 covid samples of the UK returnees for Genotyping out of which six were positive and three showed the new variant of the COVID-19 virus in the first phase.

“The Genotyping showed 95% match of the new variant from the UK. These samples will go through another phase of genotyping,” it added.

Meanwhile, the statement added, the contact tracing of these patients is in process and their contacts are being isolated also.

