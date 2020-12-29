Karachi experiences coldest night of the year

People sit around the fire for warmth on a street in Karachi. Photo: File

KARACHI: The metropolis experienced the coldest night of the year and that chilly and dry weather conditions are expected to continue in the city over the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Tuesday.

According to the details from the weather department, light winds are blowing from the northeast in the port city with humidity recorded at 39%.

A minimum temperature of 7°C was recorded in Karachi with temperatures expected to hover between 7°C and 9°C during the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, fog has reduced significantly, but the cold wave is still prevailing in the capital city.



The Met Office had warned the people of Karachi to be prepared for a cold snap starting Monday, as temperatures in the metropolis were expected to drop below 10°C.