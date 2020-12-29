close
Mon Dec 28, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 29, 2020

'The Song of Scorpions': Irrfan Khan's last movie to release next year

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 29, 2020

"The Song of Scorpions", the last film of late Indian actor Irrfan Khan, will release next year, according to filmmakers on Monday.

Irrfan, who died in April at the age of 54, played the role of a camel trader in the movie.

Indian media reported that Panorama And 70mm will be presenting the film in cinemas across India in early 2021.

Written and directed by Anup Singh, the film revolves around an independent young tribal woman (Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani), who tries to overcome a brutal betrayal so as to find her voice.

