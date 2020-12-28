close
Mon Dec 28, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 28, 2020

Bollywood filmmaker FarahKhan gets Instagram account hacked

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 28, 2020

Indian filmmaker Farah Khan on Monday revealed that her Instagram and Twitter accounts were hacked recently.

She revealed this in an Instagram post about the hacking of her Twitter account and the threats associated with such cyber-crimes.

In the caption, Farah wrote, "This is true! My [Instagram] was also hacked n many dm s could have gone from it.. pls be vigilant. Iv managed to restore [Instagram] thanks to computer engineer @shirishkunder .. hoping to get Twitter reinstated too."


