PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a workers convention in Sukkur, on December 26, 2020. — Photo courtesy YouTube

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is "only qualified to polish boots".



Maryam was addressing a workers convention in Sukkur, during which she gave several rebuttals for PM Imran Khan's address in Chakwal earlier in the day.

"Imran Khan has only one qualification, which is to polish boots. He is only qualified for taabedaari (being servile)," she said.

"PML-N would always side with the government, but this time, our workers refused to bow down in front of oppression," said Maryam, in a nod to the party's workers.

She claimed that if there is one name that rings out when it comes to Pakistan's development it is Nawaz Sharif's.

Maryam said that the country, in the hands of the incumbent government, "now that Nawaz Sharif is not in power", is mired in poverty, inflation and unemployment and "the people are searching for Nawaz Sharif".

"InshaAllah your Nawaz Sharif will come before you all and Pakistan's journey towards progress will resume where it left off."

She said that the "fake change" mantra and the "so-called tsunami" will now turn to "badnaami" (disrepute).

'Who is the actual thief?'

Maryam, referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks whereby he had noted that Pakistan does not have a system of transition between governments said: "Imran Khan did not have the preparation needed to run a government but he was fully prepared to steal from the country and line his friends' pockets".

She asked whether he, during whose rule eggs cost Rs80 per dozen is a thief, or he during whose government eggs now cost Rs300.

"Is the one who brought you wheat at Rs35 a thief or he under whose watch it now costs Rs90?"

Maryam, similarly cited in Nawaz's favour, a Rs27bn BRT project versus a Rs127bn BRT project launched by the PTI government.

'No need to go to army, have power of the people'

Again referring to PM Imran Khan's Chakwal address where he said change cannot come at the push of a button, she asked "if the press of an RTS button can bring about a fake change, cannot two-and-a-half years bring about a real change?"

"The lies you fed to the people, are all being unravelled one after the other. God has made all clear before everyone," she said.

Maryam said on her way to Sukkur, she read that the prime minister had also remarked that the Opposition is "asking the army to kick the government out".

"Banish this notion from your mind that you are elected. You are not an elected representative of the people," she said to PM Imran Khan.

She said "the Opposition, the PDM, Nawaz Sharif, PML-N and Maryam Nawaz have no need to approach the army when they have the power of the people".

Maryam added: "We have no need to ask anything of anyone. You alone are enough to get yourself removed."

The PML-N vice president, speaking of PM Imran Khan's "container days", when he would refer to "the umpire's finger being raised any day (signalling the PML-N government's end)", said: "Do you think us to be like yourself? Remember this: Those who have the power of the people with them, never need to look to institutions (for support)."

She said a leader of the "stature of Nawaz Sharif" had already "dismissed Imran Khan" saying his fight is not with him.

"Forget competing against Nawaz Sharif, to compete with Maryam Nawaz you have to throw her in jail," she said.

"You have to throw her in NAB lockups, or have her voice muted to fight off her rallies," Maryam added, to chants of "Go Niazi, go Niazi."

Assembly resignations

She said that she had received resignations "from all 160 MPAs in Punjab" and in the National Assembly "only a few" from senior parliamentarians are left.

Maryam also spoke of "mischief" under which two resignations of lawmakers had reached the assembly speaker after which they have been summoned to verify their legitimacy.

"The two are towering figures when it comes to loyalty," she said, naming Sajjad Awan and Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

She said they must "throw them in the speaker's face" and demand that he accept them.

Maryam said that PML-N workers are not like those from PTI, who had resigned during Nawaz Sharif's premiership, "and when they were called by the speaker to verify they have resigned, they said they had been forced by Imran Khan".

She said the premier would be "better advised to look to his own circle", as PTI lawmakers "know that Imran Khan is on his way out and not coming back".

The PML-N vice president said that in comparison, the PML-N workers know that if they were to leave, "they would not get votes elsewhere, as people vote for Nawaz and the party symbol, the tiger".

Maryam said "when elections take place again, PML-N will return with two-thirds majority".

"People know Imran Khan is going and Nawaz Sharif is returning. We have seen your preparedness and now you will see the people's preparedness. We will give you a proper send you off," she added.