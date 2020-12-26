Maryam Nawaz leaves for Sukkur

PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz, Pervaiz Rashid and Marriyum Aurangzeb on their way to Sukkur.

LAHORE: PML-N vice-president on Saturday left for Sukkur along with senior party leaders to attend a workers’ convention in the city.

While talking to media at her Jati Umra residence, Maryam Nawaz once again ruled out talks with the government and said she has received resignations of 159 PML-N MPAs out of 160.

“95% MNAs have also submitted their resignations with the party.

She said that it is an honour for her to attend the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto who sacrificed her life for the country.

Maryam recalled that the “Charter of Democray” signed between Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif was a landmark development in the country’s history.

‘Warm welcome’

PML-N Sindh President Shah Mohammad Shah said that the party would give Maryam Nawaz a warm welcome at the Sukkur Interchange.

Shah said that Maryam will address a workers' convention in Sukkur at 6pm today and will also hold meetings with party leaders in the city.

On Sunday, December 27, she will visit Larkana to attend the commemoration event of Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary on the invitation of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

The visit comes as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) prepares for phase two of its anti-government drive.

On Friday, Maryam Nawaz asserted amid calls for dialogue that the Pakistan Democratic Movement would not enter into any kind of negotiations with the government.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said that the PML-N leadership backs PDM's decision to avoid holding talks with the government, adding that "mini or grand dialogues hold no importance".

"We will not give an NRO to this fake and puppet government, this is the nation's decision," Maryam maintained.

Bilawal reaches Larkana



Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Larkana on Saturday, while former Raja Pervez Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Mehdi Shah, Chaudhry Manzoor, Islamuddin Sheikh, Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Zubair reached Sukkur.

A JUI delegation, led by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, will also attend Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary, a party spokesperson said.