Is One Direction making a comeback next year with Zayn Malik?

Fans have been eagerly waiting for One Direction to one day make a banging return with all five members.



And it looks like they may finally be getting their wishes as word on the street is that Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson could reunite in 2021.

Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati spoke to Express about the possible reunion, saying: “Odds of the lads reuniting are only going in one direction. It's great news for fans with an imminent comeback seemingly on the cards.”

This comes after news went rife about a reunion of the band on their ten-year anniversary earlier this year in July.

However, that couldn’t happen due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A source spoke to Page Six in April and said: "There’s still a long way to go and a lot of hurdles. Obviously, at the moment anything they do would have to be done virtually. But there’s a lot of goodwill between them now and they want to make something happen."