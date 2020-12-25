close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 25, 2020

Khloe Kardashian said yes to Tristan Thompson?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 25, 2020

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian sparked marriage rumours after she was  seen with a huge rock on her ring finger, when out and about in Boston, Massachusetts.

Following the public appearance, people were left scratching their heads, wondering if the Good American founder finally decided to settle down with her on and off boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

She could be seen bundled up as she carried her daughter True Thompson to a local playground, just before she left for the airport.

Her outfit consisted of a black jacket, matching leggings, sneakers and a Celtics beanie, the team Tristan now plays for.

However, when asked about her plans for marriage, a source close to the star told the Daily Mail that she is not planning to tie the knot with her beau anytime soon.

