Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson to wait before getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were one of the first few celebrities to get diagnosed with COVID-19 but will be the last ones to get the vaccine.

The Forrest Gump star, 64, announced his and his wife’s decision to wait out to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Talking in an episode of Today, Hanks told host Savannah Guthrie: "We'll be getting it long after everybody who truly needs to get it.”

He looked back at his coronavirus ordeal, saying that while it was a “tough 10 days” he is glad that he and Wilson did not give it to anybody else.

"Not just so that we don't catch it but that you don't give it to somebody in case you are one of those asymptomatic carriers," said Hanks.

Earlier, Wilson revealed that she and Hanks still have COVID-19 antibodies even nine months after testing positive.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the couple shared their experience.

"I feel like you're the only person I don't have to worry about because you must be brimming with antibodies right now," Jimmy told Rita.

"I still have antibodies!" she replied.

Being part of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) program, Wilson and Hanks, both 64, are required to get tested for the virus "every couple of months".

"They test us and so far we still have them. They diminish as you get farther away from your infection, but they're still there helping us out," she said.