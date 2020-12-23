Rita Ora's Christmas could turn into nightmare after being stuck in Bulgaria

British singer Rita Ora could have a nightmarish Christmas as she may potentially not be able to reunite with her family in England being stuck in Bulgaria till the new year.

The singer may not be able to return to her home country as the Bulgarian government issued an order to suspend all flights to and from England until January 31st, 2021.

The order comes after it was known that a new strain of Covid-19 was discovered in England.

Rita had jetted off to Bulgaria to shoot for a music video after she issued a public apology for staging a lavish 30th birthday bash in November, ignoring London’s lockdown rules and welcoming a torrent of backlash.

Her worries continue to grow as she may have to spend Christmas alone.

While there are exemptions to travel, any arrival into Bulgaria must observe self-isolation for 10 days.

"Rita flew out after the party incident to take time out and reflect on everything — and work on a music video while out there," a source said.

"But things have changed fast and she faces the prospect of being stuck for God knows how long. It's the worst end to a nightmare few months."

It was previously reported that the singer traveled abroad following her nightmarish birthday so that she could rejuvenate herself.

"Rita has beaten herself up about her mistakes but has thrown herself back into work to take her mind off things," the source said.

"She spent most of this year working on her music and is now hoping to return with new tracks in early 2021, with the video to one single being filmed at the moment in -Bulgaria."

"She doesn’t want to be in London right now so has booked a relaxing holiday over Christmas and New Year in the hope she can start afresh in January."