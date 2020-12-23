Varun Dhawan refutes engagement rumours

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has refuted his engagement with Natasha Dalal, saying that they have not yet thought about engagement or marriage.

The Coolie No.1 actor’s clarification came days after Kareena Kapoor, in her chat show, introduced Natasha as his fiancée and had confirmed that the two lovebirds were officially engaged.

Varun cleared the air and told Indian media that there is nothing like that even though Natasha and he are in a committed relationship.

Last week, Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor had said that Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal are engaged.

Kareena got candid with Varun on her talk show and spilled the beans on the engagement of the Coolie No.1 actor and Natasha after she referred to Dalal as his ‘fiancée’.

During the conversation as the guest of the talk show, Varun also reminisced the time he and Natasha first met.

On the work front, Varun is currently on the promotional spree of his upcoming film Coolie No.1 with Sara Ali Khan.

He is also busy for shooting of Jug Jug Jeeyo.