close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
December 22, 2020

Sara Ali Khan's latest snaps win fans' hearts

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 22, 2020

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan has left tongues wagging  after she stunned in a wedding gown. 

In the post she shared multiple snaps from what appears to be from her upcoming movie Coolie No 1.

She stunned in an all-white wedding gown as she posed with her co-star Varun Dhawan.

Even fans couldn't help but gush over how adorable she looks in the attire.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Bollywood