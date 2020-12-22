Sara Ali Khan's latest snaps win fans' hearts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan has left tongues wagging after she stunned in a wedding gown.
In the post she shared multiple snaps from what appears to be from her upcoming movie Coolie No 1.
She stunned in an all-white wedding gown as she posed with her co-star Varun Dhawan.
Even fans couldn't help but gush over how adorable she looks in the attire.
Take a look: