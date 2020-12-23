close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 23, 2020

Maulana Tariq Jameel recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 23, 2020
Prominent religious leader Maulana Tariq Jameel. — Twitter

Prominent religious leader Maulana Tariq Jameel on Tuesday  was shifted  to his house after he recovered from coronavirus.

According to Jang, the team of doctors overlooking his treatment approved his release from the hospital after his health was found "satisfactory".

Similarly, taking to Twitter, Maulana Tariq Jameel confirmed that he had been shifted to his residence after the hospital had let him go.

"I am very thankful to all of you for your prayers and love," he said, as he prayed for the recovery of all other patients.

Maulana Tariq Jameel had tested positive for coronavirus on December 13; however, he had tested negative for the virus only five days after, on Dec 19.

However, due to his condition at that time, the doctors had decided to keep him in the hospital.

