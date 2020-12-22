UN continues to probe into targeting of vehicle by Indian troops at LoC: spokesperson

Picture of the Indian vehicle attacked by the Indian troops. Photo: File

UNMOGIP investigation underway.

India denies attack on UN vehicle near the Line of Control across the occupied Kashmir valley.

India's denial was dismissed by Pakistan.

UNITED NATIONS: The investigation by the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) into an attack on a UN vehicle near the Line of Control is currently underway, said the United Nations (UN) spokesperson.

“The investigation is ongoing,” UN Secretary-General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question from the state-run APP at the regular noon briefing in New York on Monday.

Talking about the progress in the probe, he said: "Nothing further to add".

The vehicle was damaged but two UN military observers, who were conducting routine monitoring activities near Rawalakot on the Pakistani side of LoC, escaped unhurt.



Earlier on Friday, the UN confirmed that its vehicle was damaged by an “unidentified object”, and that the Mission was investigating the incident.

The Foreign Office had said that Indian troops “specifically targeted” the UN vehicle carrying two UNMOGIP officers from across the Line of Control, in what was termed a “new low” in their conduct.



The officers were immediately evacuated by the Pakistan Army and brought back to the UNMOGIP field station in Rawalakot.

The incident happened as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a press conference in Abu Dhabi that he had credible information that India was planning a “surgical strike” against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal affairs.

India's denial was dismissed by Pakistan. In the statement, the FO said Pakistan "categorically rejects the denial by the Indian MEA to accept responsibility for targeting the observers of UNMOGIP by the Indian occupation forces."

"The Indian side is also urged to allow UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per UNSC Resolutions," it added.