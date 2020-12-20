Pakistan writes to UN on India's 'reckless ploy' to facilitate another misadventure

Yahoo News Singapore/Files

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday sent a letter to the United Nations about India's "coercive and reckless ploy" to hinder UNMOGIP’s work and facilitate another Indian misadventure against Pakistan.

The letter was sent in light of Friday's attack on a United Nations Military Observer vehicle along the Line of Control (LoC).



According to a statement by the Foreign Office, the letter — from Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN Munir Akram to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council (UNSC) President — urged the UN to call upon New Delhi to observe the 2003 ceasefire understanding.

It also called on UN to "forcefully condemn" and conduct a "transparent investigation" into the attack.

The letter cited "credible information that the RSS-BJP Government was planning to stage a ‘false flag’ attack to divert attention from its domestic difficulties, and create justification for another misadventure against Pakistan".

It warned that Islamabad "will exercise its right to self-defence" if India launched such an attack.



The Foreign Office noted that Pakistan appealed to the UN to "positively and urgently" respond to its repeated calls to bolster the observers group and "improve its ability to observe and report on ceasefire violations".



Pakistan has time and again stressed on India's "illegal and inhuman military siege and communications lockdown" in Kashmir that has been going on for more than 500 days, it added.

"It has been forewarned that India’s ultimate plan is to change the demographic structure of [occupied Kashmir] from a Muslim majority area into a Hindu majority territory.

"While drawing attention to the deteriorating situation along the LoC, Pakistan’s communication recalls that India had committed over 3000 unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary this year alone, primarily targeting the civilian populated areas resulting in 276 casualties, including 92 women and 68 children, out of them 27 had embraced martyrdom," the letter added.

