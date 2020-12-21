Nine-year-old boy earns $29.5 million, becomes 2020's highest-paid YouTuber

Ryan Kaji. — Photo courtesy Instagram/ryansworld

A nine-year-old boy, Ryan Kaji, has earned $29.5 million and has become the highest-paid YouTuber for the year 2020.

He has made nearly $30m in a year from unboxing and reviewing toys and games on YouTube and now holds the title of the highest-paid YouTuber for the third year in a row.

The boy, from Texas, also made an estimated $200 million from Ryan’s World branded toys and clothing, including Marks & Spencer pyjamas.

According to a report by The Guardian, Kaji has also signed a multi-million dollar deal for his own TV series on Nickelodeon, but has not disclosed it yet.

Ryan is described as a “child influencer”, who first began making YouTube videos in March 2015 after watching other toy review channels.

His family has changed its real surname, Guan, to his on-screen surname, Kaji.

Ryan, is now running nine YouTube channels. Ryan’s World is the most popular with 41.7 million subscribers and 12.2 billion views.

His most popular video, Huge Eggs Surprise Toys Challenge, has more than two billion views, making it one of the 60 most-viewed videos ever on YouTube.

However, Ryan and his family are now facing the threat of a US Federal Trade Commission investigation over allegations that the videos’ sponsors are not properly disclosed.