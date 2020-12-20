James Gunn isn’t too happy about Space Force members being called ‘Guardians’

James Gunn, director of Marvel Studios’ 'Guardians of the Galaxy' had only one question to ask

After US Vice President Mike Pence’s announced that the members of the United States Space Force will now be called ‘Guardians’, quite a few eyebrows were raised.

While social media users did not hold back from coming down heavily on Pence, James Gunn, director of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy had only one question to ask.

“Can we sue this dork?”

Gunn’s tweet came not long after the military branch’s official Twitter account posted: “Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians.”



According to them, the inspiration stemmed from the Air Force Space Command motto which was established in 1982 and was reconfigured in the US Space Force in December 2019, ‘Guardians of the High Frontier.’

Gunn wasn’t done reacting to the decision as he responded to the USSF’s tweet with a hilarious and on-point GIF.

In another tweet, a user quote-tweeted the ‘Guardians’ announcement and wrote: “Excited to hear the soundtrack @JamesGunn puts together for this one.”



Gunn replied with a Spotify link to the track You Suck by Strapping Young Lad.



