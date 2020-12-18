Pakistani cricket team captain Shadab Khan and New Zealand captain Mitchell Centenary during the toss. Photo: PCB/Twitter

All-rounder Shadab Khan is leading the Pakistan cricket team against New Zealand in the absence of Babar Azam



Pakistan already have a 13-8 record against New Zealand in the T20Is.

Pakistan skipper Shadab Khan opted to bat after winning the toss in the first T20 match against New Zealand in Auckland today.

While interacting with the media, Shadab expressed confidence and vowed to perform well in the series against Kiwis.

Meanwhile, New Zealand team captain Mitchell Centenary said: "All the boys are excited, however, the series will not be easy."

Pakistan will go as favourites in the first match as the hosts will be without some of their top cricketers, including Kane Williamson, the regular captain who has opted out of the opener of the series due to the birth of his child.



Other notable members of the Kiwis who will miss the opening game on Friday are Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, and the injured Lockie Ferguson.

While Babar Azam's absence is a blow for the visitors, a blend of youngsters and the experienced ones is good enough to pose a strong challenge to the Black Caps.

The management has made the decision after Skipper Babar Azam was ruled out due to a fracture in his right thumb earlier this week.

Pakistan vs New Zealand

Pakistan have already announced 15 players for the first game of the series and they are:

Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Iftekhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Hussain Talat, and Wahab Riaz.