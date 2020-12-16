Bilawal invites Maryam to attend Benazir Bhutto's Youm-e-Shahadat event at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Leaders of the newly-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition alliance of 11 parties, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party and son of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a Pakistani politician and the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, wave to supporters during the first public rally in the eastern city of Gujranwala on October 16, 2020. — AFP/Files

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday invited PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to attend the Youm-e-Shahadat event at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on December 27.

According to a statement by the Bilawal House, the PPP leader phoned Maryam Nawaz to discuss the upcoming Senate elections and emerging political situation in the country after the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) public rallies.

The leaders vowed that "no unconstitutional means" would be allowed to take place in the Senate elections, as they allegedly had during the general elections 2018.

The two PDM leaders have joined hands to hold public rallies against the government and have vowed to send Prime Minister Imran Khan home.

The prime minister, on the other hand, has remained defiant in the face of the PDM's threats of launching a long march, adding that he would "not give them an NRO".

Govt to move SC to hold Senate elections early: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government was going to approach the apex court to hold elections early in February instead of March.

The premier had said that though it is easy for any sitting government to benefit from secret voting, he was pushing for voting via "show of hands" to eliminate horse trading.

Taking aim at the Opposition parties, the prime minister said he had demanded "a 34-page NRO" when he offered to engage in dialogue, he claimed, saying he would never bow down to them "under any circumstances".

"The cases against the Opposition were not filed during our government [but] were registered in the past," he had said, adding that there was no threat to the PTI regime from them.