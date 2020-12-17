Match timings and schedule for Pakistan vz New Zealand T20I series

— The News/Files

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first of the three-match T20I series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, Geo Super reported.



The New Zealand Standard Time usually proves very awkward for cricket fans back in Pakistan, who, as the joke goes, often have to wake up at three in the morning to find their beloved team 5-19 on bouncy Kiwi pitches.

Thankfully though, this T20I series will be played at night in New Zealand, which means Pakistani fans will be able to catch the match toss at 10:30am and first ball at 11am.



Those who get confused by pms and ams, 11am will be 11 in the morning in Pakistan time.

The match timings will be the same for all three matches, although the second and third T20Is will be played in Hamilton and Napier respectively.



Pak vs NZ T20I series schedule and time:

18 Dec - 1st T20I in Auckland - match begins 11am PST

20 Dec - 1st T20I in Hamilton - match begins 11am PST

22 Dec - 1st T20I in Napier - match begins 11am PST