close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 16, 2020

Jennifer Aniston shows her arduous workout routine in a new video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 16, 2020

American actor Jennifer Aniston is hailed as one of the fittest stars in the industry, giving us all constant motivation to hit the gym.

The Friends alum is at is again as she made an appearance in a new ad for Vital Proteins, showing off her fit physique as she did a number of grueling exercises.

The Murder Mystery actor stunned in skintight leggings with a teal crop top as she practiced yoga.

In the video, Jen’s voiceover plays where she says: “When we feel supported from within we feel our best. And our confidence to take on the whole world outside comes from way deeper.”

Back in November, Jennifer had announced her partnership with Vital Proteins as she joined the brand as their Chief Creative Officer.



Latest News

More From Entertainment