Tue Dec 15, 2020
December 15, 2020

What is Janhvi Kapoor missing these days?

Tue, Dec 15, 2020

There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has left everyone missing something about their normal lives.

It seems like B-Town diva Janhvi Kapoor has been missing the days when she would get glammed up for shoots.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself donning a full face of makeup.

She expressed that she "wasn't feeling so glam these days" but despite that her loyal fans showered her with love and compliments.

Take a look:



