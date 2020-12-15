What is Janhvi Kapoor missing these days?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has left everyone missing something about their normal lives.
It seems like B-Town diva Janhvi Kapoor has been missing the days when she would get glammed up for shoots.
Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself donning a full face of makeup.
She expressed that she "wasn't feeling so glam these days" but despite that her loyal fans showered her with love and compliments.
Take a look: