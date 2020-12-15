close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 15, 2020

Sara Ali Khan shares latest Coolie No 1 song, leaves dropped jaws

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 15, 2020

Fans  were left with dropped jaws when Sara Ali Khan shared another song from her upcoming movie Coolie No 1.

In a video post on Instagram, the stunner along with her costar Varun Dhawan could be seen busting some moves to the groovy song named Mummy Kassam.

The film will be ready for viewing on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

The Sara and Varun-starrer will be available to watch in over 200 countries. The film is a remake of Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film with the same name.



