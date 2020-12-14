close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 14, 2020

Bipasha Basu shares adorable snaps with family

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 14, 2020

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu's latest post on Instagram revealed that she was dearly missing her family. 

In the post she shared a series of photos of her with her family, surrounded by the beauty of nature.

Even fans couldn't help be praise the beautiful photos as the comments were flooded with hearts and compliments.

"FAMJAM. Miss you monkey," the caption read.

Take a look:



