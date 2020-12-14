Bipasha Basu shares adorable snaps with family

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu's latest post on Instagram revealed that she was dearly missing her family.
In the post she shared a series of photos of her with her family, surrounded by the beauty of nature.
Even fans couldn't help be praise the beautiful photos as the comments were flooded with hearts and compliments.
"FAMJAM. Miss you monkey," the caption read.
