Sara Ali Khan wows fans with natural beauty

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan is known to slay in glamorous looks.

But this time, she turned it down a notch and blew fans away with her latest snap on Instagram.

In the picture she can be seen looking absolutely gorgeous without an ounce of makeup, as she sipped on tea, wrapped up in layers in a cold winter morning.

Her barren face looks fresh and beautiful to say the least.

Even fans echoed similar sentiments as she was sent heart emojis and compliments in the comments.

Take a look:







