Kareena Kapoor flaunts baby bump in latest snap

There is no doubt that news of Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor's second pregnancy with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan had taken the industry by storm and since then fans have been on the edge of their seats.

In her most recent post on Instagram, she teased an upcoming photoshoot with sporting goods powerhouse Puma.

In the snap she can be see rocking a gorgeous baby pink two piece, displaying her bump as she basked in her pregnancy glow.

The look was complimented with her gorgeous waves and a wash of makeup.

Even fans can't help but compliment her on her breath-taking beauty calling her "stunning" and "beautiful".