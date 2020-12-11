Sonam Kapoor looks adorable in throwback photo with siblings

B-Town diva Sonam Kapoor just hit fans with a wave of nostalgia as she shared a throwback photo of her young adorable self.

In a post on Instagram, she shared a cute picture of her with sister Rhea Kapoor and brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

The trio can be seen smiling from ear to ear as they lined up for the photo.

She thanked her uncle Boney Kapoor for sharing the memorable photo.

"I miss this. Thanks @boney.kapoor chachu for the photo... love you," the caption read.

Fans were quick to sing praises of the adorable trio.

