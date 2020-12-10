PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing party supporters in Lahore, on December 10, 2020. — Photo courtesy Twitter/PML-N

In a mass contact campaign around Lahore on Thursday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz urged the city folk to turn up on December 13 to the Minar-e-Pakistan rally, and give the "final shove" to the incumbent government.

"The PML-N has served this country and InshaAllah it is the PML-N that will serve it now," she said, prior to departing from the Sharif family's Jati Umra residence for various stops around the city.

"Lahore makes a government and breaks it too," she said, adding that when Lahore speaks, the world listens. "And on December 13, Lahore will speak up."



Consultative meeting at Jati Umra

Before her departure, a meeting of National and Provincial Assembly members and ticket holders of PML-N was held which was attended by Maryam, along with Rana Sanaullah, Rana Tanveer and Owais Laghari.

The meeting discussed the strategy regarding the rally on December 13 at Minar-e-Pakistan.

“The daughter of Lahore will herself invite all Lahoris to attend the rally,” she remarked before setting out on her journey. “I will tell them that the time to take a final decision has arrived.”

'Stack of resignations received without formal directives'

Maryam, while speaking to reporters at one point during her various stops around the city, said that in the meeting today, it was decided that all members of parties that are a part of PDM will hand in their resignations to their party heads.

The PML-N vice president said that the party had not yet formally asked for resignations but there was a "stack of them" that had been turned in. She said the directives will be issued following the December 13 rally.

She condemned the alleged arrest and torture of sound systems vendor DJ Butt who had been taken into custody by the Punjab government a day earlier.

Maryam alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is “against (the common man such as) DJ Butt not Nawaz Sharif”, whereas “Nawaz Sharif’s fight is not against the prime minister but those who brought him into power”.

Stops around Lahore

Maryam had a flurry of stops to make, with addresses scheduled at three places. It was reported that welcoming camps were set up along various points in her trip around town.

The PML-N leader was to lead a rally from Jati Umra to Gajoomta via Ring Road. It was to pass through Youhanabad and Ghazi Road and reach Naseerabad.

At one point in her drive around Lahore, as she addressed supporters, she remarked that every step of the way, it had appeared as if a rally is already taking place.

Her first address was held near Shanghai Bridge after which the rally proceeded to Lohari via Mazang Chowrangi, Lakshmi and Gawalmandi.

Her other two addresses were in Ichhra and Lohari.

'Nawaz Sharif won't give an NRO'

“Now it is time for you to extend your support to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and PDM,” she said, during one stop. “This government can no longer be [allowed to] run.”

In her address in Gajoomta, she told people she has come to invite them to the December 13 rally and they must ready themselves “to give one last shove to the government”. “I will wait for you at Minar-e-Pakistan,” she added.

“The time has come upon us to sent this fake government and the inflation it brought, packing,” she said.

Maryam remarked that the man who would go around saying he will not give anyone an NRO "is now begging with his hands folded for an NRO".

Addressing the prime minister, she said: “Know this. Nawaz Sharif will not grant you an NRO.”

She asked the people to make their minds whether the lawmakers must continue to sit in “fake assemblies” or hand in their resignations.

“Come rain, storms, or any hurdles, we will now meet at Minar-e-Pakistan.” "See you all there," she said.

Bilawal reaches Lahore

Separately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in Lahore and according to PPP sources, convened a meeting at Bilawal House.

He directed all party workers to ensure that the December 13 rally is a resounding success, and urged maximum participation of all supporters.

“It is time to send the puppet government home,” he said, adding: “The December 13 rally has given the government sleepless nights.”