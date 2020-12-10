close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
December 10, 2020

Sunny Leone's recent snap proves she's a style queen

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 10, 2020

B-Town diva Sunny Leone is a fashion diva as she can rock anything and look fabulous. 

From glitzy gowns to athleisure wear, Sunny has donned it all.

In her most recent post on Instagram, she sizzled in an all-white outfit.

Sporting a white, mid-thigh dress, she wrapped a fabric belt around it, accentuating her curves.

She finished the look with a nude clutch and heels along with some gorgeous waves.

Fans were blown away by her sheer beauty as comments flooded in complimenting her beauty.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Bollywood