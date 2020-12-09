Ertugrul's Halime Hatun actress among Google's top searched people in Pakistan

Esra Bilgic rose to international fame for her role as Halime Hatun in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The actress played, a Seljuk warrior and the wife of Ertugrul in the show, winning hearts of millions of Pakistanis.

Esra gained popularity among Pakistanis after the show started airing on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.

The state-run TV started airing it on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Esra was approached by Pakistani brands thanks to her popularity among Pakistanis.

The actress has appeared in multiple TV ads since the show hit the small screens in Pakistan.

A list issued by Google has revealed that Esra was the 9th most searched google person on the search engine in 2020.