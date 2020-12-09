Forbes' Most Powerful Women list: Kardashians shunned, Beyonce and Rihanna named

Rihanna, Beyonce and Taylor Swift have all made the annual Forbes list, while reality star Kim Kardashian and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner could not gain any spot.



The Kardashians and Jenners have been snubbed from Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women list even after having vast public profile, and growing beauty and shapewear empire.

Oprah Winfrey emerged as the highest ranking entertainment figure on Forbes' list, earning 20th position, while Rihanna was given 69th place.

Beyonce secured 73rd place and Taylor Swift got the 82nd spot, with Reese Witherspoon coming in 92nd position.

The list was widely dominated by businesswomen and politicians as the German Chancellor Angela Merkel topped the row.

Making her first entry, US Vice President-elect Kama la Harris won the third place below European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde.

On the other hand, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earned 32nd position, and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg was at 52.