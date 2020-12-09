Pakistan's Armed Forces on high alert after reports of India planning false flag operation: sources

Photo: File

After facing defeat in Ladakh and Do Kalam, India is preparing to launch another attack on the Line of Control (LoC) and across the working boundary at Pulwama, sources revealed Wednesday.

The false flag operation is being planned by India to divert attention from several of its internal issues, including the farmers' protest, its treatment of minorities, atrocities committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and the consequent criticism from international institutions and media.

According to Geo News, Pakistan's Armed Forces had been put on a high alert to face any untoward situation.

In 2016, India had claimed a failed surgical strike on the LoC. Similarly, on February 26, 2019, the country had tried launching a similar operation against Pakistan but failed to do so.

