Australian academy recognises Pakistani scientist Shazia Sadiq for STEM research

Shazia Sadiq. Photo: Jang

Pakistani scientist Shazia Sadiq has been chosen by the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE) to be a part of its advanced STEM research team.



According to a report by Geo News, Sadiq's work was chosen by the ATSE as it involves developing a solution for Business Information Systems to process information more effectively. Through her research, areas such as business process management, governance, risk and compliance data will see significant improvement.

Sadiq is currently working at the School of Information Technology and Electrical Engineering in Queensland, Australia, the report stated.



She is part of the Data and Knowledge Engineering Research Group and is involved in teaching and conducting research in database and information systems.

Sadiq holds a PhD in Information Systems from the University of Queensland and a Master's degree in Computer Science from the Asian Institute of Technology in Bangkok, Thailand.



